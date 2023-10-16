Cricket World Cup 2023: Astrologer’s prediction on Eng vs Afg match goes viral

Afghanistan locked horns with defending champions England on October 15 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi and ended their 14-match losing streak. They emerged victorious by 69 runs. Now, an astrologer’s prediction of their win is doing the rounds on social media. Two days before their match, an astrologer predicted that Afghanistan may create a ‘surprise’ but ‘England shall win in the end’. However, minutes after the match started, he replied to his own tweet and warned England not to take Afghanistan ‘lightly’. Following Afghanistan’s big win over England, people are hailing his prediction and terming it as ‘amazing’ and ‘great’. Afghanistan players celebrating their historic win against England. (ANI)

“Although this is the best chance for Afghanistan to create a surprise, as astrologically England is getting less support from stars as Afghanistan is getting, they may only create a stir for some part of the game & England shall win in the end!” wrote Sumit Bajaj on X.

While replying to his own tweet, he wrote, “English players should not take Afghanistan lightly, at least today.”

The tweet was shared on October 15. It has since been viewed by over 2.4 lakh people and the numbers are still increasing. A few even shared their reactions to this prediction in the comments.

“Astrology works,” posted an individual.

Another added, “And, they were already warned.”

“You’ve surprised us,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “What an amazing prediction! Does this change the semi-finalists? If yes, who are the top 4?”

“Sir, what about the finals?” enquired a fifth.

A sixth remarked, “Great prediction,” while a seventh joined, “Prediction king.”

