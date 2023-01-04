Customers invite Zomato delivery man to join New Year celebrations. Watch how he reacts

“Unexpected happiness from unexpected people,” this is what a Twitter user aptly wrote while sharing a video involving a Zomato delivery man that is winning people’s hearts online. The video shows how a group of men invited the delivery man to join their New Year celebrations. The wholesome video has melted people’s hearts into puddles and may have the same effect on you too.

The Twitter user Kishan Srivatsa also shared a few more lines to explain more about what is shown in the video. “We ordered food at the last minute around 11:00 PM something in Zomato and it reached around exactly 12:00 AM so we celebrated the new year with the Zomato delivery partner,” Srivatsa tweeted.

The video opens to show the delivery partner holding a wooden knife in his hand and sporting a million-dollar smile. The rest of the video shows how he cuts a cake to welcome the new year along with the customers. Towards the end of the video, he also feeds cake to those standing around him.

Take a look at the happy video that will leave you smiling too:

— Kishan Srivatsa (@SrivatsaKishan) December 31, 2022

The video was posted on January 1. Since being shared, the clip has gathered close to 17,000 views. Additionally, it has accumulated more than 350 likes. People tweeted appreciative comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Wonderful gesture. Keep spreading happiness and it will come back in many ways to you! Have a wonderful year ahead for each one of you including the delivery agent. May your New Year 2023 be filled with exploration, discovery, prosperity, and growth! Happy New Year Guys!” wrote a Twitter user. “Great job men,” shared another. “Great work,” posted a third. What are your thoughts on the video?