Cute cat keeps trying to jump over gate, ends up just walking through it. Watch

There is simply no lack of cat content all over the Internet and especially on Reddit. One such video that has recently gone viral on Reddit shows how a fur baby tries its best to cross or jump over a gate that its human has set up in order to separate its designated area from the rest of the house.

The video has such a hilarious twist at the end that many netizens can't stop laughing out loud. It is also making many say ‘aww’. It opens to show how the cat keeps trying to jump several times but overthinks its decision so much that it ends up staying right where it was at the beginning of the video. Finally, it understands that it could simply walk through the gate instead of trying to jump over it.

This cat video that is equal parts adorable and hilarious was shared with a caption that reads, “What overthinking looks like.” This video was shared on the subReddit named r/aww. And there is a good chance that one single look at this cute cat video can definitely make your day, just like it has made several netizens’.

Watch the cat video right here:

The cat video has been posted on Reddit a day ago. It has received many comments from people who love cats and couldn’t stop laughing out loud. It has also received more than 11,000 upvotes on it so far.

A Reddit user wrote, “Suddenly remembered he was a T-1000 Advanced Purrototype.” “I use this same brand of gate for the same reason: The cat can get through it but the dogs can’t,” narrated another. A third hilariously posted from the point of view of the cat and shared, “If I do ten crunches I'll lose just enough weight to squeeze through.”

What are your thoughts on this Reddit video that involves a cute but confused cat?