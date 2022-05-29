Cute German Shepherd dog walks 2 km to dad's office to deliver lunch. Watch

Dogs are humans’ best friends and this definitely holds true in regard to this particular video that has recently been going viral on Instagram. There is a good chance that this video will not only bring a smile to your face but also make the rest of your day quite happy. It involves an adorable German Shepherd dog who makes it his purpose to deliver lunch to his pet dad’s office.

The video opens to show how the dog marches quite happily towards his dad’s office. The adorable floof is seen with a lunch box dangling from his mouth that he holds onto quite firmly. A text insert explains that the dog's name is Sheru and he travels every morning for two kilometres to his dad's office to deliver his lunch.

The caption shared with the video reads, “Isn't this super cute?” It was posted by an Instagram blogger who goes by @timssyvats and currently has over 46,000 followers on her page. The dog is also well-trained, owing to which - he makes sure that he does not collide into any oncoming traffic and stops by the side of the road every time he sees a vehicle approach.

The blogger told Hindustan Times, “Here in Himachal Pradesh, dogs are not kept in closed spaces and encouraged to be outside as much as possible. Sheru has been trained since childhood and carries his dad's lunch to him every day but has a family member with him to ensure safety.”

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram just a little more than six days ago and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop adoring this responsible doggo’s morning errand. It has also received more than 8.6 million views on it so far.

An Instagram user writes, “This is so cute and adorable, he knows road safety too. God bless always and so much to learn from them.” “I am going to cry now,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “Cute and super understanding...he is walking on the road very safely.”

What are your thoughts on this video?