Cute Golden Retriever dog visits preschool kids, they can't wait to pet. Watch

Pets and kids are always fond of each other and go hand-in-hand when it comes to their appreciation and love for each other. So, making a pre-schooler's day would definitely mean acquainting them with an adorable fur baby of sorts. That is exactly what was the purpose behind this one particular video of a Golden Retriever dog that has been shared on Instagram and has been going all kinds of viral, owing to all the cutest reasons. The video opens to show how this munchkin wears an outfit that is fashioned in the form of a school uniform and travels in its human’s car to a preschool. And what follows will definitely win your heart in the very same way that it has been winning the hearts of every social media user who has come across it so far.

The name of this adorable Golden Retriever dog is Simba and it has an Instagram page dedicated to it as well. This page on which this particular video has been posted, goes by the handle @simbalovesyouu and has over 12,500 followers on it who look forward to photos and videos of this dog's day-to-day adventures. The Instagram bio of this dog states that it is based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Since being uploaded on Instagram on July 21, the video has gotten more than 3.48 lakh likes.

On Instagram, one person notes, "One good concept for preschoolers! Teaching to love animals." "What an initiative," another user adds. A third response shares, "I'm sure these kids whenever will see any stray animal they'll treat them as Simba only."