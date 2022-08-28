Cute rescue dog helps human with daily chores, video may prompt you to pet one

The Internet is full of myriad videos showing dogs helping humans in incredible ways. And one such endearing clip featuring a dog helping his human with daily chores has resurfaced online. The clip that has attracted lakhs of eyeballs opens with a text insert, "Chores our rescue dog would really love to help you with..." It then shows the dog standing behind the kitchen counter, making breakfast, helping his human with backyard work, cleaning the countertop, taking out the trash, and restocking toilet paper.

The Insta page Myko, dedicated to the rescue dog, originally posted the video. It was reshared some 15 hours ago by an Instagram page with the username @dogsofinstagram, having over 5.4 million followers on the meta-owned platform. The video was posted alongside a caption that reads, "@mykomushroom just doin' a help! What chore should he help with next?" The caption also accompanies several hashtags, including #dogsofinstagram, #dogchores and #rescuedogsrock.

Watch the adorable dog video below:

The video was shared a few hours ago and has since amassed 5.3 lakh views and over 21,600 likes on Instagram. It has also received a flurry of comments from individuals and pages dedicated to dogs on Instagram.

"That's a true weekend warrior," read a comment with a laughing emoticon from a dog page on Instagram called Australian Cattle Dog Squad. Another dedicated to a Mini Dachshund named Bruno posted, "Myko is just so helpful!" A third Instagram page called Toby LittleDude shared with several emoticons, "My chore would be to help clean out the fridge." "So helpful," wrote an Instagram user with several laughing emoticons. "Lol! This is so funny! He's such a sweet helper," posted another. A third expressed, "I love this!"