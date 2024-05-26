Cyclone Remal: As storm inches closer, social media users share dramatic videos, pics

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated on Sunday morning that Cyclone Remal, a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal, strengthened into a cyclonic storm. It is predicted to become severe before reaching landfall between the beaches of West Bengal and Bangladesh on Sunday night. Cyclone Remal: Clouds hover over 'Muri Ganga' River. (PTI)

The storm is expected to reach landfall on Sunday midnight after moving over West Bengal and the adjacent shores of Bangladesh between Sagar Island and Khepupara with a wind speed of 110 to 120 kmph, with gusts up to 135 kmph. (Also Read: Cyclone Remal: Kolkata airport to suspend flights for 21 hrs from Sunday noon)

As the cyclone inches closer, numerous people have taken to X and shared pictures and videos.

Here's what people shared:

With intense gusts and heavy rain, the weather department predicted that the cyclone would have a major impact on Tripura, coastal Bangladesh, West Bengal, and a few other northeastern provinces.

On May 26 and 27, the IMD issued a warning about extremely heavy rainfall in West Bengal's coastal regions and heavy to very heavy rainfall in north Odisha. Assam and Meghalaya are also expected to see extremely heavy precipitation, while on May 27 and 28, heavy to very heavy rains are predicted in the other northeastern states of Manipur, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh.

In the meantime, from May 26 to 28, the weather department has issued "orange" alerts for Tripura, warning of thunderstorms with lightning and squally winds that can reach 50–60 kmph with gusts up to 70 kmph. These conditions, along with heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, are expected to occur in all districts of the state.

Zaheer Abbas, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) inspector, told ANI, "If the cyclone hits here, our soldiers are ready to deal with every kind of disaster...Our team is well-equipped. Our team is ready for tree-falling or flood rescue. We are ready to deal with every situation."