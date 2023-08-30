Dad imitates cat to show his daughter what to expect when getting a kitty

A video of a dad explaining to his daughter what to expect when getting a cat has left people in splits. The father decided to imitate a cat after his daughter asked him for a kitty as a pet. The image shows a dad showing his daughter what to expect when thinking of getting a cat. (Instagram/@thehilarious.ted)

Instagram user Ted posted the video. “Now she knows what to expect,” he wrote. The video opens with a text insert that reads, “My daughter asked if she could have a cat”.

The video opens to show a man perched on top of a kitchen counter imitating a cat. His daughter is also seen standing in front of him. Within moments, without any words, he looks directly at his daughter and goes on to push down a bowl. As the video progresses, his acts get even funnier. At one point, he also meows loudly.

Take a look at the video to see how the daughter reacts:

The video was posted seven days ago on Instagram. Since being shared, it has gone viral. Till now, the clip has accumulated close to 3.4 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received tons of comments from people.

What are Instagram users saying about this dad’s idea?

“My type of parenting,” posted an Instagram user. “Destroy some of her furniture, wake her up every day at 3 am screaming and make the whole house smell like poop twice a day,” suggested another. “But she still wants a cat,” shared a third. “My cats were looking for the cat in the house when he started meowing,” expressed a fourth. “Haha! Good points!” commented a fifth. “That’s about right. Give me a dog any day,” wrote a sixth.