Dad’s hilariously explains 2-year-old’s ‘priorities’, video goes viral

Parents of toddlers always have hilarious stories to share about their kids. One such tale was recently shared by content creator Zach Mander in a video posted on Instagram. The video shows him explaining the “priorities” of his two-year-old daughter. Chances are, the video will leave you laughing out loud. The dad's video about his two-year-old daughter has left people chuckling.(Instagram/@zachmander)

The Instagram video shows Mander explaining about her daughter’s “priorities”. He explains that once while putting her to bed, the 2-year-old suddenly jumped onto the floor. Confused, he asked her what happened. To which, she replied that she would like to do a headstand and went ahead to attempt just that. Mander posted the video with a funny caption that reads, “She’s got her priorities straight.”

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted back in January. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 5.5 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the video has gathered close to 35,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video. A few also share the ‘priorities’ of their kids.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Mine got up and was like ‘I gotta work’. Ma'am, what work are we doing at 8pm?” posted an Instagram user. “Tonight my daughter wouldn't fall asleep because she was crying about disliking avocados,” expressed another. “My two-year-old likes to suddenly burst out in head, shoulders, knees, and toes [song]during bedtime. Lol, love how random they are,” commented a third. “There’s definitely been times when I’ve been walking around and thought if I was a kid I would do a cartwheel right now. But now it would be painful for sure,” shared a fourth. “I love the priorities of kids too. Adults never ask me what my third favourite dinosaur is,” wrote a fifth.