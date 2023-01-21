Dad turns daughter’s scribble on the wall into incredible artwork. Watch how

Kids love to scribble on walls at every chance they get. This little kid did just that. However, once she finished, her dad intervened to turn her scribble into a beautiful work of art. There’s a possibility that the video showing the creation will leave you stunned.

A Twitter user called Figen posted the video along with a caption that reads, “Dad supports his daughter. and great art.” The video opens to show the kid sketching on a white wall. Soon her dad enters the scene and uses stencils to transform her drawing entirely.

Take a look at the video to see how he does that:

The video was shared about three days ago. Since being posted, the video has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated close to 9.6 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the tweet has received several likes and comments.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“This is what Twitter brings everyday to you!” expressed a Twitter user along with a smiley emotion. “Pretty sure that square of plaster will be used again in a future nursery. Probably be framed,” commented another. “Nice,” expressed a third. “That’s awesome,” wrote a fourth. What are your thoughts on the video?