Daler Mehndi falls for fake tweet claiming his songs helped Prince Harry, Twitter reacts

Prince Harry’s memoir Spare has been creating buzz since its release earlier this month. Various posts are being shared on social media related to the book, including the parody ones. Singer Daler Mehndi fell for one such fake tweet about the prince listening to the Indian singer’s songs when feeling down.

It all started with a post by a Twitter account whose bio says “Everything I say is untrue and satire.” They jokingly shared a post sharing that Prince Harry listens to Jamaican dancehall artist Shenseea. The post prompted a wave of memes and similar shares. Instagram user @qualiteaposts took part in the trend and shared a post replacing Shenseea’s name with Daler Mehndi’s. “Prince Harry reveals the music artist he listened to in his lowest moments in new book 'Spare'. ‘In the times I felt alone and separated from my family, I always took time to myself to sit back and listen to Daler Mehndi. His lyrics resonated with me and got me through a lot’,” they shared.

Things took a different turn when the singer fell for the tweet and shared a post thanking Prince Harry for listening to his music. “I am grateful to the blessings of Guru Nanak, my mom and dad, I created a unique Pop Folk Ethnic Music Style. Love you Prince Harry! God Bless you, In gratitude that my music helped you. @TeamSussex,” he wrote.

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared a day ago, the tweet has received close to 7.6 lakh views. It has also prompted people to post various comments. “Someone please tell me,” wrote an individual. “I don’t think we should tell him. This is the cutest acceptance speech ever,” shared another. “Guys, I think we should tell him,” expressed a third. A Twitter user praised how others reacted to Daler Mahendi’s tweet and expressed, “The fact that everyone here behaved maturely, didn't let him down is commendable, we actually need such empathetic human community. ”