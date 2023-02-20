Home / Trending / David Warner visits a historical place in Delhi, asks people to guess the monument

David Warner visits a historical place in Delhi, asks people to guess the monument

trending
Published on Feb 20, 2023 03:27 PM IST

David Warner took to Instagram to share a few snippets of his day out with his family.

David Warner and his family posing for the camera. (Instagram/@davidwarner31)
David Warner and his family posing for the camera. (Instagram/@davidwarner31)
ByArfa Javaid

Australian opener David Warner is in India for Border-Gavaskar Trophy, a Test cricket series played between India and Australia. The second test of the test series was played in Delhi, and the third test is scheduled for March 01 in Indore. As the Aussie star is in Delhi, he made the best use of the break between the matches and paid a visit to a historical place with his family. He even shared a few snippets from his family day out and asked his fans and followers to guess the place.

(Also Read: Smriti Irani summarises her Monday mood with a hilarious Hera Pheri meme)

“Day out with the family! Can you guess where I am??” wrote David Warner while sharing a few pictures on Instagram. The pictures shared by the cricketer show him posing for the camera with his wife Candice Warner and daughters - Ivy Mae Warner, Indi Rae Warner, and Isla Rose Warner. A few also capture the architectural marvels of Humayun’s Tomb.

Take a look at David Warner’s Instagram post below:

Since being posted a few hours ago, the post has received over 2.3 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many also took to the comments section to guess the place and leave their thoughts.

(Also Read: Man sings Salman Khan’s Tere Naam in London’s Southall, impresses people)

Here’s what people posted in the comments section:

“Humayun’s Tomb, Delhi,” posted an Instagram user with a love-struck emoticon. “Tomb of second Mughal emperor Humayun,” wrote another. “No one enjoys India as much as Warner does. All the best for the next match,” expressed a third. “Do visit Akshardham temple,” suggested a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

Topics
david warner australia cricketer david warner delhi humayun's tomb + 2 more
david warner australia cricketer david warner delhi humayun's tomb + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 20, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out