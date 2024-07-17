Days before Ambani wedding, Kim Kardashian partied with Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez in Greece

Kim Kardashian is enjoying a packed summer schedule. Days before she landed in India to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s extravagant wedding, the reality TV star was vacationing in Greece with Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos and his fiancee Lauren Sanchez. From L to R: Lauren Sanchez, Olivia Pierson and Kim Kardashian(Instagram/@oliviapierson)

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was part of the group onboard Bezos’s megayacht Koru. Built at an estimated cost of $500 million, the yacht has been sailing across Europe. TV personality Olivia Pierson, also part of the group, shared some photographs from her sunset sail with Kim Kardashian, 43, and Lauren Sanchez, 54.

Take a look at the Instagram post below:

“So much fun. Take me back,” Sanchez commented on the photograph.

“The cutest ever,” wrote Khloe Kardashian, who accompanied Kim to her India visit.

Shortly before landing in India, Kim Kardashian had shared photos from her Greece vacation on social media. One such pic showed her posing with her mom Kris Jenner, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, his fiancee Lauren Sanchez.

The Skims founder spent three days in India, attending the wedding and reception of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. She also paid a visit to the ISKCON temple in Mumbai and served food to children there.

Kim Kardashian and sister Khloe were among the several VIP guests at the Ambani wedding festivities. The sisters wore Manish Malhotra ensembles for both the events they attended. Their looks proved to be decisive among desi fashion police.

Anant Ambani is the younger son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani. He married his longtime girlfriend Radhika Merchant on July 12 in Mumbai. The couple tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony where the guest list included Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and many more.

After the wedding and three receptions, the newlyweds landed in Jamnagar where they received a grand welcome.