Deepinder Goyal, Grecia Munoz party in Gurgaon with Shark Tank's Aman Gupta, Chaayos co-founder Raghav Verma

Zomato co-founder Deepinder Goyal, wife Grecia Munoz, Shark Tank judge and boAt co-founder Aman Gupta, were spotted partying in Gurgaon while attending CashKaro co-founder Swati Bhargava’s birthday. Indian entrepreneurs Deepinder Goyal and Aman Gupta at CashKaro co-founder Swati Bhargava’s birthday party. (Sourced)

The event was held at Whisky Samba in Gurgaon. Though the birthday started as an intimate affair, it soon became a get-together of different founders from India’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Who were the guests at the party?

Other than Deepinder Goyal, Grecia Munoz, and Aman Gupta, Raghav Verma, co-founder of Chaayos, was also present. Da Milano Managing Director Shivani Malik joined the entrepreneurs.

Zomato co-founder Deepinder Goyal and wife Grecia Munoz at Swati Bhargava’s birthday party. (Sourced)

Swati Bhargava on her party:

“It was overwhelming to feel so much love from friends who are also fellow founders. We’re all so busy building our companies that moments like these—where we can come together, unwind, and just enjoy each other’s company—are truly special,” she said.

Aman Gupta with other guests at Swati Bhargava’s birthday party. (Sourced)

About the entrepreneurs at the party:

Deepinder Goyal co-founded Zomato in 2008 and has since assumed the role of its CEO. According to Forbes, he has a net worth of $1.4 billion. He is married to Mexican model-entrepreneur Grecia Munoz. After their wedding, she changed her name to Gia Goyal on Instagram.

Aman Gupta, the entrepreneur and angel investor, became a household name after his appearance on the show Shark Tank India as a judge. He is the co-founder and CMO of boAt Lifestyle.

An IIT graduate, Raghav Verma, left his high-paying job to co-found Chaayos, a tea seller brand with several outlets in Delhi, NCR, and Mumbai. He was also featured on Forbes' “30 under 30 Asia” list.

A London School of Economics graduate, Swati Bhargava worked at Goldman Sachs before starting her entrepreneurial journey. She co-founded CashKaro with Rohan Bhargava and was featured in “Fortune 40 Under 40” and “UN’s 75 Inspiring Women in India.”