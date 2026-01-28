Delhi airport immigration clears US woman but briefly stops her husband: 'Not sure what happened'

A short travel video filmed at Delhi’s international airport has sparked a discussion online after showing a US woman clearing immigration while her husband was briefly stopped at the counter, triggering speculation over visa rules and immigration checks in India. The video, filmed from behind an automated immigration gate at Indira Gandhi International Airport, was shared by the couple on Instagram. The couple said that the delay was caused by a processing error rather than any visa issue. (Instagram/@jetsetpetersons)

The clip shows the woman clearing the checkpoint as her husband remains at the counter, appearing uncertain while officials verify his paperwork. On-screen text accompanying the clip reads: “POV: you get through immigration in India, but your husband doesn’t.”

In the caption, the couple said the delay led to a few anxious moments. They wrote that they briefly feared the authorities might not allow the husband to enter the country. After a short wait, however, officials returned, stamped his passport and cleared him to proceed. “We were afraid that India was not going to let Shayne in. It took a hot minute and just as we were getting pretty nervous, they came back and stamped his passport and let him in,” the caption read.

The couple said that the delay was caused by a processing error rather than any visa issue. “There was some confusion because the agent that helped me actually processed my passport incorrectly and Shayne’s agent caught it. We’re not exactly sure what happened, but we made it to India,” they wrote.