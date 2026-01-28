Delhi airport immigration clears US woman but briefly stops her husband: 'Not sure what happened'
The video, filmed from behind an automated immigration gate at Indira Gandhi International Airport, was shared by the couple on Instagram.
A short travel video filmed at Delhi’s international airport has sparked a discussion online after showing a US woman clearing immigration while her husband was briefly stopped at the counter, triggering speculation over visa rules and immigration checks in India. The video, filmed from behind an automated immigration gate at Indira Gandhi International Airport, was shared by the couple on Instagram.
The clip shows the woman clearing the checkpoint as her husband remains at the counter, appearing uncertain while officials verify his paperwork. On-screen text accompanying the clip reads: “POV: you get through immigration in India, but your husband doesn’t.”
In the caption, the couple said the delay led to a few anxious moments. They wrote that they briefly feared the authorities might not allow the husband to enter the country. After a short wait, however, officials returned, stamped his passport and cleared him to proceed. “We were afraid that India was not going to let Shayne in. It took a hot minute and just as we were getting pretty nervous, they came back and stamped his passport and let him in,” the caption read.
The couple said that the delay was caused by a processing error rather than any visa issue. “There was some confusion because the agent that helped me actually processed my passport incorrectly and Shayne’s agent caught it. We’re not exactly sure what happened, but we made it to India,” they wrote.
(Also Read: Delhi man praises CISF after alert personnel return his misplaced smart glasses at Bhubaneswar airport)
HT.com has reached out to the couple. The article will be updated once a response is received.
How did social media react?
The clip shows no argument or confrontation, only a short administrative pause. Still, once it surfaced online, it triggered speculation and debate in the comments section.
Some users praised India’s immigration system, describing it as strict and reciprocal. “Visa regulations are always reciprocal, love that about Indian immigration,” one user wrote. “As a Singaporean, I am happy they do this. At least you know they are doing their job. Been to Chennai many times for my friends' weddings. Great people,” commented another.
Several users also pointed out that Indian passport holders often face similar scrutiny abroad and welcomed what they saw as equal treatment. “We Indians have to face such treatment, worse sometimes at your country's Immigration kiosks. I like when Indian Immigration too give them back in their own way,” one comment read.
“Well well well ... Love when the scripts flipped. A taste of their own medicine,” wrote another user.
“Indian citizens deal with this around the world, I love India’s immigration because they also give the same energy back to better passport holders who never had to deal with this,” said another.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at HindustanTimes.com. She covers viral news, social media trends and the internet’s most talked about moments.