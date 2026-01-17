Delhi founder shares surprising experience after cutting sugar for 2 months: 'There's no going back'

Cutting down on sugar is a struggle. For many, sweet treats are more than just food; they are comfort and a daily habit. Giving them up can feel like a battle against cravings, routines, and temptation at every turn. Bahl shared his experience of X (formerly Twitter). (@BahlKanan/X)

But after just two months of cutting sugar, the founder of Fingrowth Media, Kanan Bahl, discovered a shocking twist.

Sharing his experience on X (formerly Twitter), Bahl revealed how quitting added sugar completely changed his cravings.

“After having no control over my sugar intake for over 10 years, I finally decided to cut ‘added sugar’ intake,” the caption of the post reads.

Quitting sugar changes everything: According to the post, even a much-loved lassi, once his ultimate treat, suddenly tasted strange.

“I went to Amritsar. Couldn't resist my temptation to have Lassi. Not only did I find it weird, but I couldn't even finish drinking half the glass,” the caption of the post reads.

Bahl highlights that once you quit sugar, there’s no going back. He adds that there’s no better way to give up something than when you actually start despising it.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when he responds.