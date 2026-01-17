Delhi founder shares surprising experience after cutting sugar for 2 months: 'There's no going back'
Kanan Bahl, founder of Fingrowth Media, shared how quitting sugar changed his cravings and made suragry treats unappealing.
Cutting down on sugar is a struggle. For many, sweet treats are more than just food; they are comfort and a daily habit. Giving them up can feel like a battle against cravings, routines, and temptation at every turn.
But after just two months of cutting sugar, the founder of Fingrowth Media, Kanan Bahl, discovered a shocking twist.
Sharing his experience on X (formerly Twitter), Bahl revealed how quitting added sugar completely changed his cravings.
“After having no control over my sugar intake for over 10 years, I finally decided to cut ‘added sugar’ intake,” the caption of the post reads.
Quitting sugar changes everything:
According to the post, even a much-loved lassi, once his ultimate treat, suddenly tasted strange.
“I went to Amritsar. Couldn't resist my temptation to have Lassi. Not only did I find it weird, but I couldn't even finish drinking half the glass,” the caption of the post reads.
Bahl highlights that once you quit sugar, there’s no going back. He adds that there’s no better way to give up something than when you actually start despising it.
The post quickly drew attention online, with people reacting in surprise and curiosity.
One of the users commented, “The key to despising junk food is to identify the junk part of the food and eliminate that.”
A second user commented, “I am in the exact same situation... have stopped adding sugar in tea/milk for 10 days... but can't have complete control over junk food.”
“Once you stop eating sugar and start enjoying the taste of main ingredients rather than just sugar, it becomes difficult to have sugary products,” another user commented.