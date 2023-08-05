Delhi gets an anime twist in Redditor’s video

How would Delhi look in the world of anime? This imagination came true in the work of an AI artist who shared a video that shows the beauty of India’s capital city. Shared on Reddit, you may find that the video is incredible to watch. The image is taken from a Reddit video that shows an artist's imagination of Delhi in anime world. (Reddit/@al_mitra)

“Tried to create Delhi in an anime universe. Let me know how it is,” the original poster shared along with the video. The clip is a montage of various still images capturing the essence of Delhi. The images were created using AI.

Take a look at the anime video of Delhi that may make your jaw drop:

With over 100 upvotes, the video has prompted people to share varied comments. The clip that was posted nearly 14 hours ago has stunned people.

Here’s what people said about the anime video of Delhi:

“That's so cool yaar. I wish there were some moving animations in it, but nevertheless it's really looking cool and fun. Did you use any AI tool like Midjourney to create the images and then stitch them using a video editor???” posted a Reddit user. To which, the original poster replied, “Moving animation is a bit resource heavy, and I don’t have the appropriate hardware yet. Yes, I used an AI tool, but not Midjourney. It is paid. I used stable diffusion - a free alternative to Midjourney.” Another added, “Good work. Try creating more stuff”. A third posted, “I wish we had background music IRL”. A fourth wrote, “Looking amazing”.