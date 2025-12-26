Delhi man recounts how strangers helped when his scooter ran out of fuel at midnight

A Delhi man recently shared a late-night ordeal on Reddit after his scooter ran out of fuel around 12:15 am while he was returning home. The rider shared on Reddit that his vehicle had been running on fumes and eventually stopped completely.(Pexels/Representational Image)

Stranded on a quiet road in the middle of the night, he thought he would have to push his scooter all the way home, until strangers unexpectedly stepped in to help.

“Thank you, Delhi strangers for helping me,” the caption of the post reads.

Stranded rider gets timely help:

While the rider was pushing the scooter to find a petrol station, a man on a bike stopped, asked what had happened, and offered to push the vehicle.

“He took me near a petrol station and went his way before I could even say thanks to him,” the post adds.

At the station, the situation became tricky again. The pump did not accept UPI payments, and the rider had no cash or card. Even his request for a single litre to reach another pump was denied.

Luckily, another man who had just refilled his bike came forward and let him pay via UPI using his card.

“So finally I revied my scooty with fuel and paid the guy, and this time I was able to thank him, and finally I went to my home,” the post adds.

Screengrab of the Reddit post.(Reddit)

Reddit reacts:

Reddit users were quick to react to the post, praising the strangers who helped him.

One of the users commented, “Christmas miracle.”

A second user commented, “Santa brings good energy around.”

“Meri Dilli dil waalon ki,” another user commented.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)