Delhi man sends nearly-expired 7 kg atta to Zepto founders: ‘They should know what a common man faces’

When a man in Delhi received a packet of wheat that he ordered from a quick commerce company, he casually went through the details printed on the packet and was shocked to find that the expiration date was just eight days away. He took to X to share his ordeal and tagged the Zepto for a resolution. Delhi: Nearly-expired flour that a Zepto customer received. (X/@imYadav31)

“Zepto, I ordered 10kg of wheat from Zepto. The expiry date is after eight days. 8 din mai 10kg kaise khatam hoga [How will I finish 10 kg wheat in just 8 days?] Zepto Idhar ajao, mil kar khatam karte hai [Come here, Zepto, let’s finish it together],” wrote Gajender Yadav while attaching a photo of the nearly expired product he received on May 17.

After the tweet gained traction, Zepto replied and asked him to share the order details. They also “regretted” the “unpleasant experience”. The company further wrote that its team will contact him soon.

“Finish the flour in seven days”: Zepto customer care

However, the situation worsened when Yadav received a call from customer care. The woman on the other side of the line told him that “nothing can be done” and that he should “finish” the packet of wheat in seven days.

“How on Earth is it possible for a family of four or maybe three to consume 10 kg flour in just a week? There is no way you can eat it, right?” Yadav told HT.com.

Yadav replied to his post on X and wrote, “Dear Aadit Palicha, Kaivalya Vohra, you need to add some training sessions on common sense and logic for your customer service. At least show the expiry date on your app if you are running your business by selling near-expiry products.”

Yadav continued, “There’s no point in selling a product which is about to expire. We all know that nearby expiration products are offered at discounts on various platforms. We have paid full price for the flour and got the nearly expired product.”

In the subsequent post, he tagged the founders again and asked them to share the address of their office so that he could send 7 kg atta as he “doesn’t want to waste it”.

“Should know what common man faces”: Yadav on sending nearly-expired flour to Zepto office

Later, he updated his followers, sharing that he had received the address and would send 3 kg of flour to each founder of the company.

Yadav told HT.com that he had sent the parcel with nearly-expired flour to the Zepto founders, adding that “they should know what a common man faces”.

Despite receiving calls from Zepto offering a refund, Yadav declined, stating, “It is not about the refund now. It is about the harassment, the time, and energy wasted.” He added that since this incident, he has been checking the expiration date of every product he purchases.