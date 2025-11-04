Delhi Metro commuter lists 6 daily struggles in women’s coach, urges basic civic sense

A daily metro commute can test patience even on the best of days. For one regular traveller on the Delhi Metro, the experience has become so exhausting that she chose to voice her frustration online, hoping the message encourages better public behaviour. A Delhi Metro commuter shared frustrations about poor civic behaviour in the ladies’ coach.(Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)

Posting on Reddit, the user shared a detailed account of what she faces every day while travelling from West Delhi to Vishwavidyalaya. According to her, lack of civic sense inside the ladies’ coach is turning the journey into a stressful ordeal.

Commuter describes daily struggle

“I am someone who travels daily from West Delhi to Vishwavidyalaya. As someone who prefers to travel only in the ladies coach, the behaviour of some women in there is just appalling,” she wrote. She added that despite an ongoing national conversation on civic sense, basic courtesy inside the metro remains missing.

The commuter listed six specific behaviours that bother her regularly. These included passengers sneezing without covering their face, pushing others while boarding and deboarding, speaking loudly on phone calls, playing videos in public without earphones, refusing to offer seats to differently abled passengers and sitting on the floor even when the train is crowded. In her words, “Do better, people!”

She insisted that the intention was not to target women but to share her personal experience from the ladies’ coach. “I acknowledge the fact that all these things happen in the general coach as well and that has to change,” she clarified, urging fellow passengers to treat shared public spaces responsibly.

Check out the post here:

Reactions highlight shared frustration

The post received several comments from fellow metro users who sympathised with the complaint. One user remarked, “The people who need to understand this will not even be on Reddit.” Another person echoed agreement and said, “Civic sense in metro is always missing.” Someone else chimed in saying, “I completely agree with you.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)