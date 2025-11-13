Delhi Metro passenger says senior citizen slapped him after charger accidentally fell on him

A Reddit post has sparked debate over behaviour and etiquette in public transport after a Delhi Metro passenger claimed he was slapped by an elderly co-traveller following a minor accident. A Delhi Metro passenger claimed an elderly co-traveller slapped him after a minor mishap.(Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

Passenger describes unexpected confrontation

In his detailed account, the commuter wrote that he was standing inside a crowded metro coach while charging his phone. “I was standing in the metro, charging my phone. Because of the metro’s turbulence, my charger slipped and fell on a senior citizen sitting below. I immediately said sorry, but he got really angry and lightly slapped me while cussing,” he said.

The man added that he lost his cool after being hit. “I lost my temper and said, ‘Kya ho gaya?’ and we argued until random metro guy stepped in and diverted me. I even told him ‘umar ka lihaaz kar raha’ and honestly, if he wasn’t old, I might have slapped back. I know I was at fault and I apologised, but how can he slap me and start cussing me?” he wrote. The incident reportedly ended only after another commuter intervened to calm both sides.

Internet reacts

The post has garnered a several responses, with users sharing their own experiences and views on acceptable behaviour in crowded public spaces. One person commented that the passenger’s apology should have been enough, writing that “you apologized, it was an accident. Slapping isn’t a senior citizen free pass”. Another response sharply criticised the elderly man’s reaction and said “this is not acceptable at all”.

Some shared personal anecdotes, including a user who recounted an embarrassing moment on an international flight. “I had even worse thing with way less of a reaction than this. I accidentally dropped a half filled steel bottle on someone’s head in an international flight and it was very embarrassing. I was expecting them to slap or at least shout at me. But they didn’t. They were visibly angry and rightfully so and I apologized to them several times both in airplane and outside the airplane. But they just said, ‘it is alright, but keep that bottle inside the bag so it doesn’t get out’,” the commenter said.

Others simply expressed sympathy, saying “That was so wrong. I’m sorry this happened to you. It’s really unfortunate.”

