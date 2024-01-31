 Delhi Police joins Netflix, Swiggy in ‘billboard fight’ on ‘cravings’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Delhi Police joins Netflix, Swiggy in ‘billboard fight’ with road safety advisory

Delhi Police joins Netflix, Swiggy in ‘billboard fight’ with road safety advisory

ByArfa Javaid
Jan 31, 2024 02:43 PM IST

An Instagram user reacted to the post shared by Delhi Police and wrote, “Focus on driving not on hoardings.”

Delhi Police frequently shares posts on social media to promote road safety. The department has shared yet another post on safe driving. It involves ‘billboards’ on ‘cravings’ by Swiggy, Netflix and Delhi Police.

Road safety message shared by Delhi Police on Instagram. (Instagram/@delhi.police_official)
Road safety message shared by Delhi Police on Instagram. (Instagram/@delhi.police_official)

Read| Delhi Police and West Bengal Police share advisories using bike stunts that led to 'Moye Moye' moments

“Craving par nahi, driving par dhyan do [Don’t focus on craving, instead focus on driving],” wrote Delhi Police while sharing a picture on Instagram.

HT has launched it's new Cricket page. Click here to know more!

The picture shows the ‘Swiggy billboard’ that reads, “Craving a soup? Order now.” The next one is of ‘Netflix’ urging people to watch their series named ‘Killer Soup’. It reads, “Craving a Killer soup? Watch now.”

In response to these ‘billboards’, Delhi Police came up with a witty one. It reads, “Craving for hospital soup? We hope not. Drive carefully.”

Take a look at the post shared by Delhi Police here:

The post was shared on January 30 on Instagram. Since then, it has accumulated over 3,000 views. A few even flocked to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to this post:

“Brilliant,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Delhi Police 100, Swiggy 0.”

“Focus on driving not on hoardings,” expressed a third.

“Haha,” shared a fourth.

Earlier, Delhi Police shared an advisory on road safety. In it, they urged riders to refrain from performing stunts on the roads to ensure their safety and that of others. They shared a screenshot, where they searched for “How to do a wheelie?” and the search result humorously suggested, “Did you mean: How to land up in a hospital.” The caption to this screenshot reads, “Keep the rubber side down and the safety vibes up. Safety is the ultimate accessory for every rider.”

Also Read| Delhi Police, UP Police use Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan to share road safety messages

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On