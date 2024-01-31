Delhi Police joins Netflix, Swiggy in ‘billboard fight’ with road safety advisory

Delhi Police frequently shares posts on social media to promote road safety. The department has shared yet another post on safe driving. It involves ‘billboards’ on ‘cravings’ by Swiggy, Netflix and Delhi Police. Road safety message shared by Delhi Police on Instagram. (Instagram/@delhi.police_official)

“Craving par nahi, driving par dhyan do [Don’t focus on craving, instead focus on driving],” wrote Delhi Police while sharing a picture on Instagram.

The picture shows the ‘Swiggy billboard’ that reads, “Craving a soup? Order now.” The next one is of ‘Netflix’ urging people to watch their series named ‘Killer Soup’. It reads, “Craving a Killer soup? Watch now.”

In response to these ‘billboards’, Delhi Police came up with a witty one. It reads, “Craving for hospital soup? We hope not. Drive carefully.”

Take a look at the post shared by Delhi Police here:

The post was shared on January 30 on Instagram. Since then, it has accumulated over 3,000 views. A few even flocked to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to this post:

Earlier, Delhi Police shared an advisory on road safety. In it, they urged riders to refrain from performing stunts on the roads to ensure their safety and that of others. They shared a screenshot, where they searched for “How to do a wheelie?” and the search result humorously suggested, “Did you mean: How to land up in a hospital.” The caption to this screenshot reads, “Keep the rubber side down and the safety vibes up. Safety is the ultimate accessory for every rider.”