Delhi Police shares video of cab driver singing while stuck in traffic for this reason

Delhi Police often uses creative and interesting ways while sharing advisories to raise awareness about different issues. From sharing posts under the latest social media trends to using viral videos to put forth their messages, the department makes sure that their shares attract people’s attention. Just like this post on Twitter that shows them using a beautiful video to talk about traffic rules.

The department posted a video that shows a cab driver singing in a melodious voice while stuck in traffic. “How to stay calm at traffic signal..,” they posted as the caption of the video. Also, they added a witty line as a text insert on the clip. “Love music? Sing. Don’t blow horn when you are waiting at traffic signal,” they wrote.

Take a look at the video:

How to stay calm at traffic signal.. pic.twitter.com/dcfBH5Xz5Z — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 22, 2022

The video has been posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has gathered nearly 14,000 views. The post has also accumulated more than 350 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

“What a noble way to beat the odd! Great!!” wrote a Twitter user. “Amazing cab driver,” expressed another. “Nice voice,” praised a third. What are your thoughts on the video?