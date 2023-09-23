Delhi Rains: X flooded with videos of heavy downpour

Residents of Delhi and adjoining regions in the national capital region (NCR) witnessed heavy downpour on September 23. Several places received rainfall today and as is customary, people wasted no time to take to X to share videos of the downpour. From sharing how they are enjoying the current weather to comparing the capital city with hill stations, people expressed their reactions through varied tweets. The image shows a region in Delhi engulfed in heavy downpour. (X/@anirudhgarg_)

People are posting about #DelhiRains quite a lot – so much so that the hashtag is also trending on the micro-blogging site.

Take a look at some of the videos of the downpour:

“Massive rain and storm in #Delhi- #NCR,” wrote an X user while sharing this video.

“The rain in Spain stays mainly in the plain, in Delhi it's pounding on our metro train,” another individual added a poetic caption while posting a video. The clip shows a metro running amid heavy rain.

“This is Delhi not Dharamshala,” expressed a third. The video captures the heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds.

An individual shared a video of rain and indicated that for them it creates a “calming effect”.

An individual shared this video of of South Delhi on X:

A few simply expressed their surprise at the sudden downpour. Just like this individual who wrote, “Ye kya ho raha hai delhi me [What is happening in Delhi] #DelhiRains rain in Delhi.” Another added, “Delhi weather is in a different mood today.” A third joined, “Bright and sunny to rain heavily in just 15 min.” A fourth posted, “One hour back it was sunny and hot, and now it's raining with black clouds.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON