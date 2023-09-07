Delhi shop sells paan with avocado. Would you try it?

A video showing a shop selling paan with avocado was shared online. Since being posted, the clip has left people asking the reason behind creating the fusion item. The video was posted by Anita Lalwani Surana, CEO of Yamu's Panchayat, a store that specialises in selling varieties of paan. The image shows paan avocado created by a shop in Delhi. (Instagram/@anu_the_paanwali)

The caption of the Instagram video explains that this special paan is available in the outlet of Yamu's Panchayat located in Delhi’s Connaught Place. The video opens to show a person placing an avocado on a table. The individual then goes on to prepare the paan. As the video progresses, the person is seen taking out small avocado scoops and placing them inside the pan. Once prepared, they decorate the paan using edible foil and a half-sliced avocado.

Take a look at this video of the avocado paan:

The video was shared on July 17. Since being shared, the video has gone viral. Till now, it has received more than 5.3 million views, and the numbers are increasing.

Take a look at what Instagram users have to say about this paan video:

“Avocado ko aise rakha jaise tamatar ho [Kept the avocado like it's a tomato],” posted an Instagram user. “Thoda cheese, mayo and Amul butter kam tha [It’s missing cheese, mayo and Amul butter],” added another. “Kya zarurat thi avocado ki isme [What was the need for avocado in this],” asked a third. “Bro kept avocado like a diamond,” joked a fourth. “Fun fact: The taste didn't even change,” joined a fifth. “Why?” wrote a sixth. What are your thoughts on this paan with an avocado twist? Would you like to try it?