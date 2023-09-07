News / Trending / Delhi shop sells paan with avocado. Would you try it?

Delhi shop sells paan with avocado. Would you try it?

ByTrisha Sengupta
Sep 07, 2023 07:11 PM IST

A video shared on Instagram shows a person adding tiny scoops of avocado inside a paan. The video has prompted people to share varied reactions.

A video showing a shop selling paan with avocado was shared online. Since being posted, the clip has left people asking the reason behind creating the fusion item. The video was posted by Anita Lalwani Surana, CEO of Yamu's Panchayat, a store that specialises in selling varieties of paan.

The image shows paan avocado created by a shop in Delhi. (Instagram/@anu_the_paanwali)
The image shows paan avocado created by a shop in Delhi. (Instagram/@anu_the_paanwali)

The caption of the Instagram video explains that this special paan is available in the outlet of Yamu's Panchayat located in Delhi’s Connaught Place. The video opens to show a person placing an avocado on a table. The individual then goes on to prepare the paan. As the video progresses, the person is seen taking out small avocado scoops and placing them inside the pan. Once prepared, they decorate the paan using edible foil and a half-sliced avocado.

Also Read: Dare to try Paan dosa complete with butter and cherries?

Take a look at this video of the avocado paan:

The video was shared on July 17. Since being shared, the video has gone viral. Till now, it has received more than 5.3 million views, and the numbers are increasing.

Take a look at what Instagram users have to say about this paan video:

“Avocado ko aise rakha jaise tamatar ho [Kept the avocado like it's a tomato],” posted an Instagram user. “Thoda cheese, mayo and Amul butter kam tha [It’s missing cheese, mayo and Amul butter],” added another. “Kya zarurat thi avocado ki isme [What was the need for avocado in this],” asked a third. “Bro kept avocado like a diamond,” joked a fourth. “Fun fact: The taste didn't even change,” joined a fifth. “Why?” wrote a sixth. What are your thoughts on this paan with an avocado twist? Would you like to try it?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out