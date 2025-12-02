Delhi street vendor sells tadke wale fruit momo, internet reacts: 'Narak mai bhi jagah nahi milegi'

People in India often experiment with momo, but a recent video from Delhi has taken things to an entirely new, bizarre level. Instagram users' reactions to the video ranged from shock to amusement.(@foodpandits/Instagram)

A street vendor has gone viral for preparing tadke wale fruit momo, leaving viewers shocked, amused, and questioning the limits of food creativity.

The video was shared on Instagram by @foodpandits, with the caption, “Don’t try this anywhere”.

Bizarre fruit momo twist:

The video begins with the vendor chopping bananas, apples, grapes, and oranges. Instead of serving them fresh, he drops the fruit straight into hot oil, frying them until they soften.

He then places the fried fruit on a plate and adds a generous swirl of cream. To make the dish even more unexpected, he sprinkles oregano and chilli flakes over the top.

The food vlogger in the video is seen saying: “Ise log khaate hain kya? (Do people actually eat this?).”

Finally, the vendor adds a few pieces of fried momo to complete the ₹200 plate. The unusual mix of creamy, oily, fruity, and spicy flavours has sparked a wave of disbelief online.

HT.com has reached out to the user for a comment. This report will be updated when he responds.

Also Read: Street vendor goes viral for his uncanny resemblance to billionaire Gautam Adani

Check out the video here:

Here's how people reacted to the video:

Instagram users' reactions to the video ranged from shock to amusement. Many viewers called the combination of fried fruits, cream, spices, and momo “bizarre”.

One of the users commented, “Momo par se viswas uth gaya.”

A second user commented, “Bhai narak mai bhi jagah nahi milegi.”

A third user, with a hint of sarcasm, commented, “Harpic bhi dal de.”

“Isse khane wale apna health insurance karwa le,” another user commented.

The video was shared on November 27, 2025, and since then, it has gained 4500 likes and numerous comments.