‘Microplastic pakode’: Internet horrified as Punjab vendor dips plastic in boiling oil

A shocking video from Ludhiana, Punjab, has gone viral, showing a street food vendor dipping plastic directly into boiling oil. The clip has sparked widespread outrage online, with viewers calling the act unsafe, unhygienic, and deeply concerning. A viral Instagram video of a Ludhiana vendor dipping plastic in hot oil for pakode sparked widespread outrage.(@therealharryuppal/Instagram)

The vendor, who was preparing pakode (fritters), explained that he was doing it to open the oil packet more easily. But viewers online are horrified after watching the plastic pouch come into direct contact with boiling oil, fearing it could release harmful chemicals into the food.

The viral video was shared by Harry Uppal, a popular food blogger, with the caption, “Come hungry, leave speechless.”

People all over social media are calling these viral pakode “microplastic pakode”. The term has quickly caught on as a way to highlight the shocking and unsafe cooking method.

Vendor dips plastic in boiling oil:

In the video, the vendor is seen putting the sealed oil pouches directly into boiling oil. As the plastic softens and breaks, he pours the oil straight into the pan to continue frying pakodas.

Many viewers were left stunned, with some calling it one of the most concerning food practices they’ve ever seen.

Watch the viral video here:

The video not only went viral on Instagram but is also being widely reposted on X (formerly Twitter) due to its concerning content.

Social media reacts:

Social media users expressed shock, anger, and disappointment over the vendor’s actions. Many called it “disgusting” and “dangerous,” warning others to be cautious while eating street food.

One of the users, Charanjit Sidhu, with a hint of sarcasm, commented, “My friend visited this stall and said the food was delicious. Those were his last words.”

A second user, Omkar, commented, “Pakode now with new plastic flavour.”

A third user, Sawan Kumar, commented, “Come hungry, leave with cancer.”

Another user, Vikalp Singh, commented, “Microplastic committed suicide here.”

A few users even tagged health authorities, urging them to take strict action.