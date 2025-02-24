Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi woman trolled for saying she ‘buyed’ Louis Vuitton coat for 20,000. Video

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Feb 24, 2025 06:00 AM IST

A video went viral after a Delhi woman said she ‘buyed’ a Louis Vuitton coat, sparking hilarious reactions from Instagram users.

Sudden voxpop videos in markets and malls have become a viral trend on social media. These clips feature interviewers asking people to break down their outfits, revealing how much each item costs and where they bought it from. While many such videos gain traction for their surprising price tags or fashion choices, one recent clip is going viral for an entirely different reason.

A woman in Delhi used the word 'buyed' while discussing her Louis Vuitton coat; video went viral.(Representational image/Pixabay)
A woman in Delhi used the word 'buyed' while discussing her Louis Vuitton coat; video went viral.(Representational image/Pixabay)

(Also read: Indian-origin businessman faces backlash for purchasing 14 lakh Louis Vuitton dog suitcase)

The viral clip: A fashion breakdown gone wrong

A video shared on Instagram by @welovedelhi_ features a woman conducting a voxpop inside an unidentified mall in Delhi. She approaches three different individuals—a woman, a man, and another woman—asking them to "break down your outfit with us." Each participant shares details about their clothing and accessories.

The last woman in the clip confidently begins listing her outfit pieces. She starts by saying she “buyed” a Louis Vuitton coat for 20,000 and then continues breaking down the rest of her ensemble. However, it wasn’t the expensive coat that caught people's attention—it was her use of the word buyed instead of bought.

Watch the clip here:

Social media reacts with amusement

Instagram users wasted no time in roasting the woman’s grammatical slip. One user sarcastically commented, "I also buyed grammar lessons, but I forgotted everything." Another joked, "She buyed confidence also, but in EMI."

A third user chimed in, "Louis Vuitton will now stop selling coats in India." Meanwhile, someone else quipped, "Might have a 20,000 coat, but English is still under construction."

(Also read: Hermès in hand, revenge in mind: Woman makes Louis Vuitton staff count 70 lakh and then leaves. Here's what happened)

Another comment read, "Bro, I think she also buyed a dictionary but never opened it."

Some took a lighthearted approach, with a user writing, "Relax, guys! Maybe she’s just inventing new words for 2025."

Amidst the teasing, some users defended her, saying, "At least she’s confident enough to speak on camera!" Another user pointed out, "Not everyone speaks perfect English, and that’s okay."

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
See More
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On