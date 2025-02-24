Delhi woman trolled for saying she ‘buyed’ Louis Vuitton coat for 20,000. Video

Sudden voxpop videos in markets and malls have become a viral trend on social media. These clips feature interviewers asking people to break down their outfits, revealing how much each item costs and where they bought it from. While many such videos gain traction for their surprising price tags or fashion choices, one recent clip is going viral for an entirely different reason. A woman in Delhi used the word 'buyed' while discussing her Louis Vuitton coat; video went viral.(Representational image/Pixabay)

The viral clip: A fashion breakdown gone wrong

A video shared on Instagram by @welovedelhi_ features a woman conducting a voxpop inside an unidentified mall in Delhi. She approaches three different individuals—a woman, a man, and another woman—asking them to "break down your outfit with us." Each participant shares details about their clothing and accessories.

The last woman in the clip confidently begins listing her outfit pieces. She starts by saying she “buyed” a Louis Vuitton coat for ₹20,000 and then continues breaking down the rest of her ensemble. However, it wasn’t the expensive coat that caught people's attention—it was her use of the word buyed instead of bought.

Social media reacts with amusement

Instagram users wasted no time in roasting the woman’s grammatical slip. One user sarcastically commented, "I also buyed grammar lessons, but I forgotted everything." Another joked, "She buyed confidence also, but in EMI."

A third user chimed in, "Louis Vuitton will now stop selling coats in India." Meanwhile, someone else quipped, "Might have a ₹20,000 coat, but English is still under construction."

Another comment read, "Bro, I think she also buyed a dictionary but never opened it."

Some took a lighthearted approach, with a user writing, "Relax, guys! Maybe she’s just inventing new words for 2025."

Amidst the teasing, some users defended her, saying, "At least she’s confident enough to speak on camera!" Another user pointed out, "Not everyone speaks perfect English, and that’s okay."