Delhi-NCR feels the earthquake again, internet feels the memequake: 'Permanent hoon sir'

Delhi-NCR experienced yet another round of tremors on Friday evening, marking the second earthquake in the region within a span of 24 hours. But while the ground shook momentarily, social media erupted with laughter, as users turned to humour — sharing memes that quickly went viral. As tremors shook Delhi-NCR again, social media users flooded platforms with witty memes.(X/@RoshanKrRaii)

(Also read: Delhi-NCR earthquake triggers meme-fest: Tremors swing fan, force open cupboard)

Check out the hilarious memes here:

Tremors strike again

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), a mild earthquake of magnitude 3.7 struck with its epicentre in Jhajjar, Haryana, at 7:49 pm on July 11. “EQ of M: 3.7, On: 11/07/2025 19:49:43 IST, Lat: 28.68 N, Long: 76.72 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Jhajjar, Haryana,” read the official post on X (formerly Twitter).

(Also read: Earthquake today: Tremors felt in Delhi-NCR for second straight day)

Just a day earlier, on Thursday morning, the region had already been rattled by a quake measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale. That tremor was felt across Delhi, Jhajjar, Gurugram, Rohtak, Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Hisar, and Panipat.

The epicentre of Thursday’s quake was reported to be three kilometres northeast of Jhajjar and 51 kilometres west of Delhi. It occurred at a depth of 10 km at 9:04 am.

(Also read: Delhi earthquake jolts meme-makers into early morning action. See 7 best memes)

Not the first time

This isn’t the first time Delhiites have experienced such tremors. On February 17 this year, an earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter scale struck just 9 km east of New Delhi, jolting residents out of their sleep and sending them rushing out of their homes at 5:36 am.

Delhi falls under Seismic Zone IV — classified as a “High Damage Risk Zone” indicating a substantial potential for moderate to severe seismic activity.