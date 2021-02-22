IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Delivery driver gets accommodated by couple after getting stuck in snow, leaves netizens teary-eyed
Timmons found herself stuck in the extreme snowy conditions of Austin, Texas while delivering some groceries and received some unexpected help from the people she went to deliver the goods to.(Facebook/@Chelsea Timmons)
Timmons found herself stuck in the extreme snowy conditions of Austin, Texas while delivering some groceries and received some unexpected help from the people she went to deliver the goods to.(Facebook/@Chelsea Timmons)
trending

Delivery driver gets accommodated by couple after getting stuck in snow, leaves netizens teary-eyed

People found the incident heartwarming and couldn’t stop appreciating the couple.
READ FULL STORY
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:17 PM IST

Several incidents shared on the Internet are proofs of people being absolute angels to their fellow humans in time of need. This post by Facebook user Chelsea Timmons is a precious addition to that. Timmons found herself stuck in the extreme snowy conditions of Austin, Texas while delivering some groceries and received some unexpected help from the people she went to deliver the goods to. The story has now tugged at the heart-strings of netizens and may fill your heart with joy too.

The post starts with Timmons describing how she was out making deliveries on the weekend. She hoped to be home before the weather conditions got too bad. However, during her last delivery, things took a turn for the worse.

“Their home sat lower than the main road so their driveway was at an incline. I begun my descent down the hill. Very cautiously,” she wrote on Facebook. Due to the icy conditions, though, the car slid down the driveway. “I realized I had lost control of the car. I just braced myself for impact as the car slide towards their home,” she added.

Thankfully, the car stopped after rolling into the couple’s flowerbed and hitting a slumped tree. “Luckily I didn’t have enough momentum to cause damage. I was safe, car was undamaged, their property was safe... but that tree was a goner!” she wrote.

She eventually decided to call for a tow truck but worsening weather conditions meant help couldn’t reach her. Then something unexpected happened.

The couple offered her to stay at their home until it was safe for her to drive back home. “These people let a complete STRANGER stay the night!” she wrote in her post. “How AMAZINGLY BLESSED am I right in this moment?!” she added. In fact, Timmons stayed at their home for six more days until she returned home on February 20.

Read her detailed post below:

Shared on February 18, the post has garnered over 9,700 reactions along with numerous reactions. People found the incident heartwarming and couldn’t stop appreciating the couple. Many also expressed how the story was a tear-jerker.

“Amazing story of amazing people! Bless you all,” wrote a Facebook user. “I do not normally cry but this had me in tears,” commented another.

What are your thoughts on this wonderful story?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
texas state
Close
Timmons found herself stuck in the extreme snowy conditions of Austin, Texas while delivering some groceries and received some unexpected help from the people she went to deliver the goods to.(Facebook/@Chelsea Timmons)
Timmons found herself stuck in the extreme snowy conditions of Austin, Texas while delivering some groceries and received some unexpected help from the people she went to deliver the goods to.(Facebook/@Chelsea Timmons)
trending

Couple takes in delivery driver stranded in snow, story may leave you teary-eyed

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:17 PM IST
People found the incident heartwarming and couldn’t stop appreciating the couple.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A koala with a prosthetic foot lies in a tree in Lismore, Australia February 22, 2021 in this still image taken from a video. (REUTERS)
A koala with a prosthetic foot lies in a tree in Lismore, Australia February 22, 2021 in this still image taken from a video. (REUTERS)
trending

Koala named Triumph climbs and runs thanks to prosthetic foot

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 07:54 PM IST
Veterinarian nurse Marley Christian had rescued the joey koala in northern New South Wales in 2017, after she found him next to his dying mother with only three feet and a protruding bone in place of the fourth.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Sid peeking in the bag to meet his puppy sister.(Reddit/@solateor)
The image shows Sid peeking in the bag to meet his puppy sister.(Reddit/@solateor)
trending

Sid the doggo meets his puppy sister for the first time. Watch

By Amrita Kohli
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:49 PM IST
The clip shows the doggo jumping in excitement after meeting this new being and it’s hard not to feel excited watching him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sprinkles was found inside the bag.(Facebook/@ Animal Friends Humane Society)
Sprinkles was found inside the bag.(Facebook/@ Animal Friends Humane Society)
trending

Bomb unit called to investigate abandoned bag. This is what they found inside

By Amrita Kohli
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 04:03 PM IST
An unexpected purring surprise was waiting for the Butler County bomb unit.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The man named Sohail was caught spitting on the rotis.(Twitter/@anamikamber)
The man named Sohail was caught spitting on the rotis.(Twitter/@anamikamber)
trending

Man caught on camera spitting on rotis at wedding, arrested by Meerut Police

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 04:03 PM IST
The video shared by Anamika Jain Amber shows the man identified as Sohail, spitting on the rotis while making them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mumbai Police picked a scene from the 1990 film Agneepath, featuring actors Amitabh Bachchan, Rohini Hattangadi and Neelam Kothari, to share a message about washing one's hands.(Instagram/@mumbaipolice)
Mumbai Police picked a scene from the 1990 film Agneepath, featuring actors Amitabh Bachchan, Rohini Hattangadi and Neelam Kothari, to share a message about washing one's hands.(Instagram/@mumbaipolice)
trending

Mumbai Police picks Amitabh Bachchan’s Agneepath scene to share a message

By Amrita Kohli
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 12:50 PM IST
“Meme + message,” commented an Instagram user.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Minister Brijendra Singh Yadav said he is able to talk to officials after he reaches a particular height where mobile internet is available.(ANI)
Minister Brijendra Singh Yadav said he is able to talk to officials after he reaches a particular height where mobile internet is available.(ANI)
trending

Madhya Pradesh minister rides 50 foot-high giant wheel to catch phone network

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 11:42 AM IST
"I have to stay in this area for nine days. But there is a problem with mobile network connectivity in this area," said Minister Brijendra Singh Yadav.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Smriti Irani’s share has won over many.(Instagram/@smritiiraniofficial)
Smriti Irani’s share has won over many.(Instagram/@smritiiraniofficial)
trending

Smriti Irani trying to convince everyone Monday is a fun day is all of us

By Amrita Kohli
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 11:05 AM IST
In the post, Smriti Irani has shared her feelings about Mondays and they seem highly relatable.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows Mariam Olayiwola rotating hoops.(Instagram/@guinnessworldrecords)
The image shows Mariam Olayiwola rotating hoops.(Instagram/@guinnessworldrecords)
trending

She twirls 30 hoops simultaneously for 35 seconds. Guinness Records share clip

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 10:31 AM IST
  • “They look so cool all spinning together, said an Instagram user.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mahira Khan along with her friends.(Instagram/@mahirahkhan)
Mahira Khan along with her friends.(Instagram/@mahirahkhan)
trending

Mahira Khan dances to 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' mashup, Dananeer reacts

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:20 PM IST
“Myyyy new jam," reads a portion of the caption shared by Mahira Khan alongside the Pawri Ho Rahi Hai mashup video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Workers handle a bust of Charles Le Brun by French sculptor Antoine Coysevox, in the Louvre museum, in Paris, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. It's uncertain when the Louvre will reopen, after being closed on Oct. 30 in line with the French government's virus containment measures. But those lucky enough to get in benefit from a rarified private look of collections covering 9,000 years of human history -- with plenty of space to breathe. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)(AP)
Workers handle a bust of Charles Le Brun by French sculptor Antoine Coysevox, in the Louvre museum, in Paris, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. It's uncertain when the Louvre will reopen, after being closed on Oct. 30 in line with the French government's virus containment measures. But those lucky enough to get in benefit from a rarified private look of collections covering 9,000 years of human history -- with plenty of space to breathe. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)(AP)
trending

With no visitors, Louvre in Paris gets rare chance to refurbish

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 06:08 PM IST
The forced closure has also granted museum officials a golden opportunity to carry out long-overdue refurbishments that were simply not possible with nearly 10 million visitors a year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows meteorologist Albert Ramon.(Twitter/@AlbertRamonTV)
The image shows meteorologist Albert Ramon.(Twitter/@AlbertRamonTV)
trending

Meteorologist’s tweet about his grandma’s love wins people. It’s heartwarming

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 04:41 PM IST
The wholesome post has now left people emotional.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The image shows the teacher feeding the owl.(Twitter/@ParveenKaswan)
The image shows the teacher feeding the owl.(Twitter/@ParveenKaswan)
trending

Teacher takes care of rescued owl before releasing it back into the wild. Watch

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 03:52 PM IST
“It's really heart winning,” wrote a Twitter user while commenting on the video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Luciana Holanda smashes a bottle at the Rage Room, a place where people can destroy objects to vent their anger.(REUTERS)
Luciana Holanda smashes a bottle at the Rage Room, a place where people can destroy objects to vent their anger.(REUTERS)
trending

'Rage room' in Brazil’s Sao Paulo helps people to vent their anger

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:20 PM IST
Forty-two-year-old Vanderlei Rodrigues, who opened the business, said he has received a fair number of customers wanting to vent, especially during the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mumbai Police took to Instagram to share the post.(Instagram/@vivekoberoi)
Mumbai Police took to Instagram to share the post.(Instagram/@vivekoberoi)
trending

Vivek Oberoi features in Mumbai Police’s ‘How it started vs How it’s going’ post

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:07 PM IST
“How it started V/S How it's going. Was just a small Valentine’s Day gift of safety from us to you Vivek Oberoi,” tweeted Mumbai Police.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP