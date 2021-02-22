Delivery driver gets accommodated by couple after getting stuck in snow, leaves netizens teary-eyed

Several incidents shared on the Internet are proofs of people being absolute angels to their fellow humans in time of need. This post by Facebook user Chelsea Timmons is a precious addition to that. Timmons found herself stuck in the extreme snowy conditions of Austin, Texas while delivering some groceries and received some unexpected help from the people she went to deliver the goods to. The story has now tugged at the heart-strings of netizens and may fill your heart with joy too.

The post starts with Timmons describing how she was out making deliveries on the weekend. She hoped to be home before the weather conditions got too bad. However, during her last delivery, things took a turn for the worse.

“Their home sat lower than the main road so their driveway was at an incline. I begun my descent down the hill. Very cautiously,” she wrote on Facebook. Due to the icy conditions, though, the car slid down the driveway. “I realized I had lost control of the car. I just braced myself for impact as the car slide towards their home,” she added.

Thankfully, the car stopped after rolling into the couple’s flowerbed and hitting a slumped tree. “Luckily I didn’t have enough momentum to cause damage. I was safe, car was undamaged, their property was safe... but that tree was a goner!” she wrote.

She eventually decided to call for a tow truck but worsening weather conditions meant help couldn’t reach her. Then something unexpected happened.

The couple offered her to stay at their home until it was safe for her to drive back home. “These people let a complete STRANGER stay the night!” she wrote in her post. “How AMAZINGLY BLESSED am I right in this moment?!” she added. In fact, Timmons stayed at their home for six more days until she returned home on February 20.

Read her detailed post below:

Shared on February 18, the post has garnered over 9,700 reactions along with numerous reactions. People found the incident heartwarming and couldn’t stop appreciating the couple. Many also expressed how the story was a tear-jerker.

“Amazing story of amazing people! Bless you all,” wrote a Facebook user. “I do not normally cry but this had me in tears,” commented another.

What are your thoughts on this wonderful story?

