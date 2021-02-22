Delivery driver gets accommodated by couple after getting stuck in snow, leaves netizens teary-eyed
Several incidents shared on the Internet are proofs of people being absolute angels to their fellow humans in time of need. This post by Facebook user Chelsea Timmons is a precious addition to that. Timmons found herself stuck in the extreme snowy conditions of Austin, Texas while delivering some groceries and received some unexpected help from the people she went to deliver the goods to. The story has now tugged at the heart-strings of netizens and may fill your heart with joy too.
The post starts with Timmons describing how she was out making deliveries on the weekend. She hoped to be home before the weather conditions got too bad. However, during her last delivery, things took a turn for the worse.
“Their home sat lower than the main road so their driveway was at an incline. I begun my descent down the hill. Very cautiously,” she wrote on Facebook. Due to the icy conditions, though, the car slid down the driveway. “I realized I had lost control of the car. I just braced myself for impact as the car slide towards their home,” she added.
Thankfully, the car stopped after rolling into the couple’s flowerbed and hitting a slumped tree. “Luckily I didn’t have enough momentum to cause damage. I was safe, car was undamaged, their property was safe... but that tree was a goner!” she wrote.
She eventually decided to call for a tow truck but worsening weather conditions meant help couldn’t reach her. Then something unexpected happened.
The couple offered her to stay at their home until it was safe for her to drive back home. “These people let a complete STRANGER stay the night!” she wrote in her post. “How AMAZINGLY BLESSED am I right in this moment?!” she added. In fact, Timmons stayed at their home for six more days until she returned home on February 20.
Read her detailed post below:
Shared on February 18, the post has garnered over 9,700 reactions along with numerous reactions. People found the incident heartwarming and couldn’t stop appreciating the couple. Many also expressed how the story was a tear-jerker.
“Amazing story of amazing people! Bless you all,” wrote a Facebook user. “I do not normally cry but this had me in tears,” commented another.
What are your thoughts on this wonderful story?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Couple takes in delivery driver stranded in snow, story may leave you teary-eyed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Koala named Triumph climbs and runs thanks to prosthetic foot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sid the doggo meets his puppy sister for the first time. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bomb unit called to investigate abandoned bag. This is what they found inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man caught on camera spitting on rotis at wedding, arrested by Meerut Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai Police picks Amitabh Bachchan’s Agneepath scene to share a message
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madhya Pradesh minister rides 50 foot-high giant wheel to catch phone network
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Smriti Irani trying to convince everyone Monday is a fun day is all of us
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
She twirls 30 hoops simultaneously for 35 seconds. Guinness Records share clip
- “They look so cool all spinning together, said an Instagram user.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mahira Khan dances to 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' mashup, Dananeer reacts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
With no visitors, Louvre in Paris gets rare chance to refurbish
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meteorologist’s tweet about his grandma’s love wins people. It’s heartwarming
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Teacher takes care of rescued owl before releasing it back into the wild. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Rage room' in Brazil’s Sao Paulo helps people to vent their anger
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vivek Oberoi features in Mumbai Police’s ‘How it started vs How it’s going’ post
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox