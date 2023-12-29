close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Devil Comet with horns heading towards Earth will explode soon, experts say

Devil Comet with horns heading towards Earth will explode soon, experts say

ByArya Vaishnavi
Dec 29, 2023 06:47 PM IST

Here's everything you need to know about the massive Devil Comet with horns, racing towards Earth..

A massive comet nicknamed “Devil Comet,” which is bigger than Mount Everest, is racing towards Earth. Officially known as 12P/Pons–Brooks, this celestial body is a periodic comet with an orbital period of 71 years. Throughout the year, comet 12P blazed across skies in a stunning display of celestial events. It violently explodes in the form of volcanic eruptions, every 15 days, ejecting ice and gas. These regular eruptions give the comet an irregular shape, giving it the appearance of having devil horns.

Devil Comet is set to explode soon (Representational Image)
Devil Comet is set to explode soon (Representational Image)

Scientists say the Devil Comet will explode soon

Almost 100 years after its first sighting, scientists have long been fascinated with the Devil Comet or 12P. It was discovered in 1812 by Jean-Louis Pons William Robert Brooks. It is also one of the brightest known comets. Experts have finally identified the pattern of its eruptions and have predicted its next explosion will be around December 29 or 30.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The Devil Comet last erupted on December 15. However, it has only had three major explosions till now- July 20, it was the comet's first explosion in 69 years; October 5; and October 31. As the Devil Comet races towards Earth, its next perihelion passage is April 21, 2024. It will also be visible to the naked eye when it makes its closest approach on June 2, 2024.

ALSO READ: NASA deploys spacecraft to intercept ‘God of Chaos’ asteroid nearing Earth's orbit

What is the Devil Comet?

The 18.6-mile-wide space rock is a comet that falls under the category of a Hailey-type comet with an orbital period between 20 and 200 years. Due to its cryovolcanic nature, the Devil Comet is also described as a cold volcano. It has regular explosions, where it violently releases ice and gas. With each eruption, its appearance changes, making it look like the comet has grown a pair of horns. It will pass by Earth in April 2024 before returning to the solar system.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out