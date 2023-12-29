Devil Comet with horns heading towards Earth will explode soon, experts say

A massive comet nicknamed “Devil Comet,” which is bigger than Mount Everest, is racing towards Earth. Officially known as 12P/Pons–Brooks, this celestial body is a periodic comet with an orbital period of 71 years. Throughout the year, comet 12P blazed across skies in a stunning display of celestial events. It violently explodes in the form of volcanic eruptions, every 15 days, ejecting ice and gas. These regular eruptions give the comet an irregular shape, giving it the appearance of having devil horns. Devil Comet is set to explode soon (Representational Image)

Scientists say the Devil Comet will explode soon

Almost 100 years after its first sighting, scientists have long been fascinated with the Devil Comet or 12P. It was discovered in 1812 by Jean-Louis Pons William Robert Brooks. It is also one of the brightest known comets. Experts have finally identified the pattern of its eruptions and have predicted its next explosion will be around December 29 or 30.

The Devil Comet last erupted on December 15. However, it has only had three major explosions till now- July 20, it was the comet's first explosion in 69 years; October 5; and October 31. As the Devil Comet races towards Earth, its next perihelion passage is April 21, 2024. It will also be visible to the naked eye when it makes its closest approach on June 2, 2024.

What is the Devil Comet?

The 18.6-mile-wide space rock is a comet that falls under the category of a Hailey-type comet with an orbital period between 20 and 200 years. Due to its cryovolcanic nature, the Devil Comet is also described as a cold volcano. It has regular explosions, where it violently releases ice and gas. With each eruption, its appearance changes, making it look like the comet has grown a pair of horns. It will pass by Earth in April 2024 before returning to the solar system.