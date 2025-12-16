Search
Tue, Dec 16, 2025
New Delhi oC

Dhaka university students scream for help as escalator moves at unusually high speed: ‘Move, move, move!’

ByHT Trending Desk
Published on: Dec 16, 2025 11:43 am IST

The footage shows, one side of the escalator appears to be moving at a normal speed, the other side begins moving much faster than usual.

A video from BRAC University in Dhaka, Bangladesh, is going viral on social media platform X, showing a tense moment as students struggled to stay balanced on an escalator that suddenly accelerated.

The 16-second video captures a startling scene. (X@Incognito_qfs)
The 16-second video captures a startling scene. (X@Incognito_qfs)

The 16-second video captures a startling scene. The footage shows, one side of the escalator appears to be moving at a normal speed, the other side begins moving much faster than usual.

Students are seen stepping onto the escalator carefully, only to be caught off guard as it rapidly increases its pace. The students can be heard screaming, " move, move, move.''

Also read| Indian man in London shares 5 habits he learned from British colleagues: 'Clean break between work and life'

The clip shows students screaming as they hurriedly try to reach the next floor, some barely maintaining their balance. Several students instinctively grab the handrails or each other to maintain balance.

The clip illustrates the panic and confusion experienced by the students.

Also read| Statue of Liberty's massive replica topples due to strong winds in Guaíba, Brazil

As of now, BRAC University has not issued any official statement regarding the incident. The cause of the escalator’s sudden high-speed movement remains unknown, and it is unclear whether any technical malfunction or maintenance issue was involved.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / Dhaka university students scream for help as escalator moves at unusually high speed: ‘Move, move, move!’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On