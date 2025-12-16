Dhaka university students scream for help as escalator moves at unusually high speed: ‘Move, move, move!’

A video from BRAC University in Dhaka, Bangladesh, is going viral on social media platform X, showing a tense moment as students struggled to stay balanced on an escalator that suddenly accelerated. The 16-second video captures a startling scene. (X@Incognito_qfs)

The 16-second video captures a startling scene. The footage shows, one side of the escalator appears to be moving at a normal speed, the other side begins moving much faster than usual.

Students are seen stepping onto the escalator carefully, only to be caught off guard as it rapidly increases its pace. The students can be heard screaming, " move, move, move.''

The clip shows students screaming as they hurriedly try to reach the next floor, some barely maintaining their balance. Several students instinctively grab the handrails or each other to maintain balance.

The clip illustrates the panic and confusion experienced by the students.

As of now, BRAC University has not issued any official statement regarding the incident. The cause of the escalator’s sudden high-speed movement remains unknown, and it is unclear whether any technical malfunction or maintenance issue was involved.