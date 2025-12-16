Dhaka university students scream for help as escalator moves at unusually high speed: ‘Move, move, move!’

The clip shows students screaming as they hurriedly try to reach the next floor, some barely maintaining their balance. Several students instinctively grab the handrails or each other to maintain balance.
The clip illustrates the panic and confusion experienced by the students.
As of now, BRAC University has not issued any official statement regarding the incident. The cause of the escalator’s sudden high-speed movement remains unknown, and it is unclear whether any technical malfunction or maintenance issue was involved.