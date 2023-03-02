Did Tom lose his job due to AI? IAS officer’s Tom and Jerry post creates buzz

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become a large part of our lives. AI is more significant than ever, from using it daily on our phones to conversing with them and even using their technology to create stunning images. Now, an old video from the classic show Tom and Jerry has gone viral on Twitter as it shows the impact of AI.

The video shared by Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Supriya Sahu shows a scene from the cartoon Tom and Jerry. In the scene, Tom's owner receives a robotic cat that requires 'no feeding, no fussing, and no fur.' The owner then calls Tom and shows him the robotic cat that will take over his job as the mouse catcher. When the woman turns on the robotic cat, it catches Jerry and throws him outside. Tom packs up his stuff and leaves the house feeling let down.

In the post's caption, the IAS officer wrote, "60 years ago, Tom was the first one to lose his job because of Machines and Artificial Intelligence. "

Take a look at the video below:

This video was shared just one day ago. Since being posted, it has been liked by close to 1,000 people. The video also has several comments.

Take a look at a few reactions below:

An individual posted, "Through cartoon, you said the reality." A second person added, "Wow!! Fred Quimby team really predicted it a half century ago." "Many authors and poets forecast the future very well!" added a third.