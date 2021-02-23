Disha Patani shares sweet sun-kissed picture of her dog Goku. People love it
Bollywood star Disha Patani on Monday channelled her love for pet dog 'Goku' by sharing an adorably sweet sun-kissed picture of her four-legged friend.
The 'Malang' star took to Instagram and shared a close-up picture of her pet. The candid snap features the pet as he looks away from the camera. The innocent face of Patani's furry friend is truly dripping love.
Keeping the caption simple, the 'M.S, Dhoni': The Untold Story' star simply left a flower emoticon and mentioned her dog's name as 'Goku'.
Take a look at the adorable image here:
The post has garnered more than 4.6 lakh likes since being shared on the photo-and-video sharing application. Scores of fans chimed into the comments section as they adored the little fur-ball.
One wrote, "So sweet," while others left clapping and fire emoticons in awe of the adorable picture. Of late, the actor has been quite active on social media and keeps on updating fans on her activities by posting pictures and videos.
On the work front, Patani was last seen in the action-thriller 'Malang', co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur. The actor has got a number of films in the pipeline including 'Baaghi 3,' 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' and 'Ek Villain Returns.'
