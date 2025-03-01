Does Levi’s CEO wash her jeans often? Michelle Gass settles debate, says, ‘never put them in the dryer’

The long-standing debate over how frequently denim should be washed has sparked discussions for years. While some believe jeans should be washed after every wear, others go months—sometimes even years—without tossing them in the laundry. The question of proper denim care has divided opinions, with factors like hygiene, durability, and personal preference influencing the argument. Michelle Gass noted that denim should not be put in dryers. (Pexel/ Levis )

Now, Levi Strauss & Co. has stepped in to settle the debate. Top executives from the company have weighed in on the matter, offering expert advice on how often jeans should actually be washed.

In an interview with Fortune, Michelle Gass, the president and CEO of Levi Strauss & Co., settled the debate by stating, “They do not need to be washed after every wear.” She added, “I am washing my denim a lot less now.” Gass also warned against using a dryer, noting, “Never put them in the dryer.”

Take a look at the video:

Many flocked to the comments section, putting forward their arguments.

A user wrote, “Maybe that’s a Levi’s thing but I’ve been washing my seven for all mankind jeans daily for a decade and they’re doing just fine. Just gotta have like 6-8 jeans total.”

Another added, “I wash my jeans daily, I turned them inside out. They last way longer In color.”

A third wrote, “This only applies if your jeans have no stretch. Jeans with stretch need to be dried in the dryer.”

The advice aligns with the views of former Levi’s CEO Charles Bergh, who previously revealed that he hasn’t washed his denim in a decade. Speaking to CNBC, he admitted, “I never put my denim into the washing machine,” highlighting the massive amount of water consumed in denim production and washing.

Despite this, Bergh clarified that his jeans aren’t dirty. He opts for spot-cleaning if necessary and has an unconventional method of refreshing his denim—he wears them in the shower.