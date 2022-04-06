Home / Trending / Does this video show a very ‘fluffy crocodile’ disguised as a dog? Netizens think so
Does this video show a very ‘fluffy crocodile’ disguised as a dog? Netizens think so

The video that netizens think shows a very ‘fluffy crocodile’ disguised as a dog was posted on Reddit.
The image, taken from the Reddit video, shows a very ‘fluffy crocodile’ disguised as a dog.(Reddit/@imthrooowing)
Published on Apr 06, 2022 03:59 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

The videos showing the different antics of dogs are often super fun to watch. Those are also the videos that may almost immediately uplift people’s moods. Just like this share on Reddit that shows a very goofy dog. What is interesting is that netizens are ‘convinced’ that it is not a dog but a ‘fluffy crocodile’ disguised as a pooch.

The video is shared with a simple caption. “The fluffiest crocodile I’ve ever seen,” it reads. The video opens to show the dog lying on its back on a couch. We won’t give away everything, so take a look at what happens next.

The video has been posted about 16 hours ago. Since being shared, the post has gathered more than 5,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. Many also wrote how they absolutely loved the video.

“Alright my day has been made thank you,” wrote a Reddit user. They also received a reply from the original poster. “Sassie says, ‘Happy to help, now let me chomp your arm’,” they wrote. “Floofigator,” joked another. “Goodness that dog is adorable. Please give exactly 247 kisses from me. Thank you,” shared a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

reddit video dog.
