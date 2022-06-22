Dog believes an ‘intruder’ is in the room, barks at it. Hilarious video shows the truth

Pets and their sweet antics always delight us. And pet pawrents never miss an opportunity to record their furry friends’ reactions to different things or situations. Those are the videos that leave people smiling. Just like this clip of a Golden Retriever named Skylar. The video shows her barking at an ‘intruder.’

The video opens to show Skylar in the downward dog positon, wagging her tail ever so swiftly. She seems to be upset and barks at the ‘intruder’. Simultaneously text from the video reads “When you find a pup that looks exactly like you in your pawrents bedroom”. Following “GET OUTTT” flashes on the screen. Skylar does not appreciate the intruder’s presence and questions why they look alike. Little does the pup know that she is looking at her own adorable reflection.

The post shared on Instagram page @skylars.the.limit has been captioned “There’s an intruder in my pawrent’s bedroom! Can someone explain why this pup looks just like me?!”. Skylar is a sweet and sassy pup who loves to hike, travel and go boating with her pawrents.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared 10 days ago. Since then, the reel has garnered over 3.3 Lakh views and 19,000 likes. The numbers on this hilarious video only seem to be increasing. Many Instagram users have shared their reactions in the comments section.

“Call the Pawlice” demands one user in support of Skylar. A few comments also came from accounts of other dogs managed by their humans. Just like this one that reads, “I hate when I see a stranger in the mirror.” A third individual plays along and calls the dogs’ resemblance “uncanny”.

What are your thoughts about the video?