Doggo brings human his ‘baby’ when she comes home from work. Watch sweet video

Pets have their own sweet ways to welcome their humans when they return home. Some wait by the door after hearing the slightest sound of their human, some find it hard to control their excitement, and some jump on their human to show how much they were being missed. Well, here’s one such doggo who has his own way to show his pet mom he missed her while she was away. His sweet gesture has been captured on camera and shared on Reddit. And chances are it’ll make you go aww.

The video shows a dog and cat standing facing the door while someone records them from the doorway. “Sometimes he gives me his baby when I come home from work,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

As the video progresses, we see the adorable doggo walking up to his pet mom with his ‘baby’ in his mouth. The ‘baby’ just happens to be a mini-version of the doggo himself. Cue the ‘awws’ already.

When the doggo reaches his pet mom, he promptly hands her the ‘baby’.

Watch the sweet moment below:

Posted fo days ago, the video has collected over 97,000 upvotes till now. The share has also prompted several wonderful reactions from people on Reddit.

“My dog does this every time I come home. She has several toys, but she always runs to pick up the closest one to bring it to me. She’s so proud of her baby squeakers,” shared an individual. “’I’m tired. You take care of the kid’,” commented another imagining the dog’s thoughts. “Our dog gives us a gift each time we get home. If I sneak in quietly - he will look so confused and run to find something… I have always wondered why he does this,” wrote a third. “Wow! So cute your doggo and your cat greeting you. Beautiful cat and dog!” posted a fourth.

