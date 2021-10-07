Dog comes up with ‘paw-fect’ strategy to win while playing fetch. Watch

Want to know the “paw-fect” strategy to win while playing fetch? Take notes because this dog named Marley is here to teach you just that. There is a chance that after seeing the dog’s ‘superb plan’ you will keep saying aww - and that too repeatedly. You will probably giggle too.

The video is shared on the pooch’s personal Instagram page called marleyinnyc. “Pawfect strategy,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

The clip opens to show the dog playing a game of fetch with another pooch. We won’t give away too much, so take a look to see what happens next:

The video, since being shared, has gathered more than 43,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also accumulated tons of comments.

“Take out the competition,” joked an Instagram user. “Like a chess player,” shared another. “Perfect,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?