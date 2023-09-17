Dog creates ‘masterpiece’ while jumping on musical tiles. Watch

Dog videos often leave people smiling, and one such clip was shared on X. It shows a very adorable doggo unintentionally creating a ‘masterpiece’ while jumping on musical tiles. The image shows a dog jumping on musical tiles. (X/@dog_rates)

The video is posted on the X page We Rate Dogs. It is a platform that is filled with amazing videos featuring dogs from around the world. Just like this video that shows the dog creating a beautiful tune.

“This dog was spotted composing a masterpiece. They really hope you like it. 13/10,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show the dog jumping on a few musical tiles installed on the ground. As the pooch jumps around, you can hear the tune it creates.

Take a look at this video of the dog making music:

The video was posted on September 14. Since then, the video has accumulated close to 2.4 million views. The share has also gathered tons of comments from people.

“My new favourite song,” shared an X user. “What a cutie,” posted another. “Aww, best thing I've seen today on X! Dogs bring us so much joy,” expressed a third. “I need a whole album of this,” commented a fourth. “The dog really put everything it had into this masterpiece,” wrote a fifth.