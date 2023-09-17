Dog creates ‘masterpiece’ while jumping on musical tiles. Watch
A video shared on X shows a dog jumping around an a few musical tiles. The video has gone viral.
Dog videos often leave people smiling, and one such clip was shared on X. It shows a very adorable doggo unintentionally creating a ‘masterpiece’ while jumping on musical tiles.
The video is posted on the X page We Rate Dogs. It is a platform that is filled with amazing videos featuring dogs from around the world. Just like this video that shows the dog creating a beautiful tune.
Also Read: People want to set dog’s ‘musical masterpiece’ as their ringtone
“This dog was spotted composing a masterpiece. They really hope you like it. 13/10,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show the dog jumping on a few musical tiles installed on the ground. As the pooch jumps around, you can hear the tune it creates.
Take a look at this video of the dog making music:
The video was posted on September 14. Since then, the video has accumulated close to 2.4 million views. The share has also gathered tons of comments from people.
Also Read: Dog performs a special dance whenever she is happy. Watch
“My new favourite song,” shared an X user. “What a cutie,” posted another. “Aww, best thing I've seen today on X! Dogs bring us so much joy,” expressed a third. “I need a whole album of this,” commented a fourth. “The dog really put everything it had into this masterpiece,” wrote a fifth.
- Topics
- Twitter Video
- Viral Video