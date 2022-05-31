Dog discovers room lights are sound activated. Video shows what happens next

A video of a dog has turned into a source of joy for many on Twitter. Alongside, the video is also making people chuckle. The wonderful clip showcases a dog exploring lights that can be controlled by sound. It has the way the dog tests that feature which has now captured people’s attention.

The Twitter handle We Rate Dogs posted the video. “This is Kona. He just discovered the sound activated lights. Not sure what to do with his powers. 13/10,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The video open to show a dog sitting on what appears to be a bed with the sound activated lights mounted on a wall in front of him Throughout the video, the pooch keeps on barking at different pitches to make the lights flicker.

Take a look at the wonderful video:

The video has been posted about 16 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 54,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Kona is going through every emotion during the span of this video,” posted an Instagram user. “Lol at the more small and quieter bark to test out how much it works, and then followed by more small barks,” shared another. “It was then that Kona realized that he was a wizard,” commented a third. “He is a bright boi,” expressed a fourth. “If Kona isn’t in the next marvel movie, I’m suing,’ joked a fifth. “Light up the world, Kona!” wrote a sixth.

A few were also reminded of the Netflix series Stanger Things. Just like this individual who wrote, “Kona someone in the upside down is trying to communicate with you to tell you you're a good boy.”

