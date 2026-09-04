‘Stories are always dangerous to people who peddle fear’: George Clooney targets autocrats and 'people with most money'

Hollywood star George Clooney received an honorary Golden Lion for lifetime achievement at the Venice Film Festival's opening ceremony and used his time on stage to deliver a moving speech about the importance of stories and human empathy. George Clooney speaks as he receives the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement award during a ceremony at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, September 2, 2026. REUTERS/Yves Herman (REUTERS) George Clooney honoured at Venice Film Festival Clooney attended the movie gala with his wife, Amal Clooney, and close friend Laura Dern, who presented him with the honour. Dern called Clooney as one of her oldest and closest friends and invited his other friends and collaborators, including Brad Pitt, Adam Sandler, Steven Soderbegh, CAA partner and his longtime agent of 25 years, Bryan Lourd, Alexander Payne and Noah Baumbach to speak for the actor, reported Variety. George Clooney's fiery speech When Clooney's time came to speak, he referenced the current political climate to emphasise the importance of stories. Clooney said he's learned a lot over the years by coming to places like Venice and experiencing world cinema. “Nobody laughs in a different language. Nobody cries in a different language. Parents worry the same. Kids dream the same. Love looks remarkably similar in language, which makes it hard to believe that we're as different as we're constantly being told. We're living through a moment in time where people in charge, the people with the most money are telling us to fear one another. But we know better than that, don't we? Because history does teach us a lesson.”

George Clooney signs auotographs at the opening ceremony and the red carpet for the film 'Ink' during the 83rd edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026. (Photo by Alessandra Tarantino/Invision/AP) (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Clooney, 65, said the first people authoritarians try to shut down are not politicians, but journalists who ask questions and artists who refuse simple answers. "They're the filmmakers, writers, actors and musicians who insist that someone you have never met is deserving of your empathy. Stories are always dangerous to people who peddle in fear. The people who are afraid of books and music and stories, they're never the heroes in history. "So yes, movies don't stop wars. They don't lower inflation. They don't fix elections, but they do do something remarkable. They remind us that a stranger is never a stranger and that he might just be the hero in somebody else's story. And if we can still sit together in the dark and care about people that we have never met, I think maybe we'll be OK." The actor also joked about getting a lifetime award in his speech. "You know, when they tell you that you're gonna be getting a lifetime achievement award, there are really two things that come to mind. The first is what an incredible honour this is. And then the second is do they know something that I don't?"