Dog drags cat playing with kid back upon human's request. Watch
If you’re a regular user of the Internet, there is a possibility that you may have seen the videos that feature both cats and dogs. Those clips, ranging from being heartwarming to funny, are absolutely delightful to watch. Case in point, this hilarious video shared on Reddit.
Captioned, “Owner asks dog to bring cat playing with kid back,” the clip shows how the pooch follows what its human says.
Take a look at the clip and chances are it’ll leave you laughing out loud.
Since being posted, the share has gathered more than 1.1 lakh upvotes. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. While some couldn’t stop talking about the hilarity of the video, a few wrote that both the animals deserve treats for being so well-behaved.
“Both deserve a treat,” wrote a Reddit user. I'm impressed by the cat. It remained calm during the whole thing,” shared another. “I thought it was Golden Retriever not a Cat Retriever,” joked a third.
Did the video leave you giggling too?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Doggo takes human for walk, steals hearts along its way
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man uses app to animate pics of his parents’ parents. Clip is too precious
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
This sketch showing what happens when one encounters a cockroach is a laugh riot
- “Everyone's a gangsta till the cockroach becomes the Batman,” wrote an Instagram user.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bangladesh based channel hires country's first transgender news anchor
- Tashnuva Anan Shishir read a three-minute news bulletin, and after finishing cried as her colleagues applauded and cheered.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Netizens in splits after dad texts son to ‘take out’ man in his pic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cat’s hilarious prank on doggo may leave you laughing out loud
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AR Rahman shares video of kid from Nagaland playing drums. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hrithik Roshan’s reply to woman’s tweet gets her free AC service. Here’s how
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Diljit Dosanjh joins the ‘pawri’ with glimpses from his shooting set
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
People are in love with this ‘elusive golden floor frog’. See adorable pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Girl who put up lemonade stand to help fund brain surgery in recovery
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tina Ambani shares heartwarming anniversary post for Akash and Shloka Ambani
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dog drags cat playing with kid back upon human's request. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In a first, Delhi's RK Puram police station gets sanitary napkin vending machine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Scientists discover some sea slugs can grow new bodies after decapitation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox