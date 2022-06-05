Dog fell sick so man misses his brother’s wedding. Watch heartening video

Keeping a dog as a pet can be one of the most joyous things in life as there is never a dull day with the dog keeping you company and entertaining you with its cute antics. While dogs show so much love and affection towards their humans, it is also a huge responsibility to own a pet. Pet parents know how difficult it is to leave their dogs behind if they have to go somewhere. They also can’t leave their dog’s side if they fall sick. Like this video shared on Instagram that shows how to be a really responsible dog owner.

The video was posted by the Instagram account postothezippypuppy on May 15. It has got more than 1.7 million views so far making it viral. The video shows how the pet parents of the dog missed an important wedding in the family to be with the dog when it fell sick. A voiceover in the video explains that the dog’s parents were all set to go for a wedding of a family member in Kolkata. However, the dog named Posto fell sick at the last minute. The dog had an infection and refused to eat anything. So, the dog’s human cancelled his plan and had to miss his brother’s wedding.

“Pet parenting is a big responsibility… What do you think?” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“So true… pet parenting is not easy… it’s a big responsibility! Kudos to Baba,” commented an Instagram user. “Absolutely. Wish you a speedy recovery. Lots of love to your family,” wrote another. A third individual commented, “Every fur baby deserve such parents… Posto dear, get well soon.”

The dog, a cocker spaniel, has more than 15,000 followers on Instagram. It lives in Bangalore according to its bio.

What do you think about this video?