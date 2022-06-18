Dog gives hug to kid after he returns home from school. Watch

Dogs never miss an opportunity to showcase their love for their humans. When captured and shared online, those moments make for beautiful videos. Just like this clip which showcases how a dog hugs a little human after he returns home from school. There is a possibility that the video will leave you smiling.

The video is posted on Reddit with a simple and sweet one word caption. “Love,” it reads. Though it’s unclear when or where the video was first posted, it is now winning hearts.

The clip opens to show the boy going to school in the morning and the dog standing outside a house to ‘say’ goodbye. The video then shows a scene that takes place a few hours later when the kid returns home. We won’t spoil the fun by giving away how the dog reacts, so take a look:

The video has been posted a day ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated nearly 2,400 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to leave various comments.

“Core memory,” wrote a Reddit user. “Best friends for life,” posted another. “This is awesome! Our furry family members are a blessing,” expressed a third. “Cuuute,” commented a fourth.

