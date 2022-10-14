Dog ‘going for’ a scary look with Chucky costume fails as it ends up looking cute. Watch

Halloween is just around the corner and social media is flooded with numerous posts related to the holiday. Amid those shares are also the posts that show pets dressed in various costumes. One such video was shared online and has created a buzz. The video shows a dog wearing a Chucky costume.

Twitter user Morissa Schwartz posted the video with a caption that reads, “Mo has this same costume.” The video shows a dog in the scary doll costume complete with a spongy knief. There is a chance that the video may leave you saying aww as the dog looks absolutely cute. It may also make you chuckle because of the inserts used in the clip imagining the dog’s thoughts.

Take a look at the video:

Mo has this same costume 😂 pic.twitter.com/g4G5yg8dzd — Morissa Schwartz (Dr. Rissy) (@MorissaSchwartz) October 12, 2022

The video was posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 4.8 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also gathered close to 7,800 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video. A few pet parents also shared that they are going to get similar costumes for their pet babies.

“The best one,” wrote a Twitter user. “I'm going to buy a costume for my dog too,” shared another. “Me trying to be scary,” joked a third. “It was so funny,” expressed a fourth. “I needed a good laugh. Thank you,” commented a fifth.