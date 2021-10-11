Home / Trending / Dog ‘inspecting’ Halloween decorations makes for an entertaining video
Dog ‘inspecting’ Halloween decorations makes for an entertaining video

The video of the dog checking Halloween decorations may leave you with a huge smile on your face.
The image shows the dog looking at a huge Halloween decoration.(Jukin Media)
Published on Oct 11, 2021 07:02 PM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

With Halloween just around the corner, it is safe to say that the spooky season is upon us. Many have already started their preparations of decorating their houses and yards in the scariest way possible. There are also a lot of videos that showcase how people are doing so. There is now a latest inclusion to that list and this video has a dog related twist too. The video shows a dog roaming around its neighbourhood while ‘inspecting’ the different Halloween decorations.

The video is captured in USA's Texas and is a delight to watch. The video opens to shows a dog wearing a vest with a light attached to it roaming around at night. What is absolutely entertaining to watch is how the dog carefully watches each of the decorative items, including a huge inflatable cat.

Did this sweet Halloween related video leave you with a huge smile on your face? Did you end up watching the video on loop?

