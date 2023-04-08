Home / Trending / Dog jumps on kitchen counter to get pet mom’s medicine, opens fridge to bring water bottle

Dog jumps on kitchen counter to get pet mom’s medicine, opens fridge to bring water bottle

ByTrisha Sengupta
Apr 08, 2023 03:03 PM IST

The video showing a dog jumping onto a kitchen counter to get medicine for its pet mom was posted on Instagram,

The video of a service dog’s quick reaction to its pet mom feeling ill has won people’s hearts. Posted on the Instagram page that the dog named Bailey shares with its sibling, the video shows the pooch getting medicine and a water bottle for its human.

The images are taken from the video that shows a dog jumping on top of a kitchen counter to get medicine for its pet mom.(Instagram/@serviceaussiebailey)

“The daily struggle with POTS is often a silent fight. People do not understand how debilitating it is on a daily basis. My condition worsens as I try to just keep my life in order. It’s so unbelievably heartbreaking to realise your body can’t even handle doing dishes anymore,” the pet mom wrote.

The video opens to show the pet mom organising utensils in the kitchen but in some time she starts feeling ill. As soon as the dog senses it, the pooch reacts. The dog jumps onto the kitchen counter to get the woman’s medicine. Not just that, the service dog also opens the fridge to get her a water bottle.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted a few months ago. Since being shared, the video has gone viral. Till now, the clip has accumulated over 2.1 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also received tons of likes and comments. A few asked questions about the training the pet mom gave to her service dog.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Did you train him to jump on the counter or did he do it purely because he wanted to help you?” asked an Instagram user. To which, the pet mom replied, “Lol, it is called intelligent disobedience. He knows he isn’t allowed on the counter but realised if he didn’t jump up to get my medication I would get worse.” Another individual posted, “The way he keeps looking back to check on her while he looks for the meds and water and everything is amazing.” A third added, “We don’t deserve dogs.” A fourth wrote, “This brought me to tears. Girl, I can relate. Hang in there. Your four-legged companion is absolutely priceless.”

viral video instagram
