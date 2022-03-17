Dog leans from balcony to see new neighbours, video ends in a sweet way

There are certain videos on the Internet that can leave you chuckling. Usually those are the videos that involve dogs or cats. Just like this video, that shows the way a dog tries to get a good look at its new neighbours. What is interesting in the video is the sweet surprise at the end.

The video was originally posted on TikTok. However, it captured people’s attention after being re-shared on Instagram page Next Door. The video is posted along with a caption that reads, “When the new neighbors move in.”

The video opens to show a man standing behind a dog that is leaning from a balcony curious to see its new neghbours. As the video progresses, the camera pans to the other side to show whom the dog is looking at. That is when a sweet surprise is revealed.

We won’t give away everything, so take a look at the video:

The video has been posted about 22 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has amassed about 2,00 likes and the numbers are increasing. The post has also prompted people to share various comments. Many wrote how the video is absolutely adorable.

“Haha, so cute,” wrote an Instagram user. “Lol! That’s too cute,” posted another. “How adorable is that,” commented a third. “I love how the guy keeps his hand there to make sure the dog is safe,” expressed a fourth. “Oh my God!!! Way too cute!!!” shared a fifth. A few also posted heart emoticons to showcase their reactions. Some also did so with the help of laughing out loud emojis.

What are your thoughts on the video?