Dog poses in front of mirror with a tiny purse. Watch

ByTrisha Sengupta
Sep 17, 2023 12:53 AM IST

A video shows a dog posing in front of a mirror with a tiny purse kept beside it. The video is super adorable to watch.

A sweet and funny video of a dog is winning hearts on X. The video shows the pooch sitting in front of a mirror and posing while holding a tiny purse. Since being shared, the video has gone crazy viral.

The image shows a dog sitting in front of a mirror with a tiny purse. (Screengrab)
The image shows a dog sitting in front of a mirror with a tiny purse. (Screengrab)

The clip is posted on X without any caption. It opens to show a mirror kept on the floor with a dog sitting in front of it. As the video progresses, the doggo is seen holding the bag in its mouth while putting one of its front paws on top of another. The video also shows the dog trying two more poses. A text insert flashing across the screen reads, “Which pose is better?”

Take a look at this video of the cute dog:

The video was shared on September 14. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated close to 22.4 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Additionally, the share has also collected tons of comments from people.

“A real diva,” praised an X user. “This is adorable,” added another. “That little purse,” joined a third. “This dog is awesome,” wrote a fourth. Many reacted to the video using heart emoticons.

